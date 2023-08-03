Faith Home's 52nd annual Homecoming and Women's Conference will be from Aug. 17-19 at 144 Faith Home Road, Greenwood. There will be preaching, music and testimonies:

  • Thursday — 7 p.m. – Keith Blanton
  • Friday — 7 p.m. – Mark Duncan
  • Saturday — 10 a.m. - Ladies Conference (Refreshments will be served)
  • Saturday — 6 p.m. - fellowship, food and fun. Faith Home will provide meats, rolls, coffee and tea. Bring a favorite side dish.
  • Saturday — 7 p.m. - Roy Williams
  • Sunday — 11:15 a.m. - Randy Ouzts 

Submitted by James Gowan