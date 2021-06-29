The Southern Authors Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hut, 314 Penn St., Edgefield.
Attendees will meet award-winning Southern authors Tom Poland, Patricia G. McNeely, Alexia Jones Helsley, Tom Robertson, Marion F. Sturkey, June Gardner, Ralph Scurry, Jodie Peeler, Walter B. Curry Jr. and Karen Stokes. They will educate visitors about their field(s) of interest and sell/sign their books. There will be other vendors, including Lee Burton from Battery Street Books in Columbia, SC, Edgefield Preservation Association, Edgefield County Historical Society, Oakley Park Museum, and Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society.
In addition, a lunch fundraiser will be held by the Edgefield Preservation Association from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hut. Advance tickets are $15 per person or $20 at the door. This homemade meal includes a barbecue sandwich, chicken salad or pimento cheese sandwich, potato salad, dessert, and drink. Tickets are limited for the lunch and are available for purchase at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Proceeds from the lunch will assist with the Edgefield Preservation Association’s endeavors, so call 803-637-4010 and get your tickets today.
The expo is sponsored by Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society (OEDGS). This event is open and free to the public. For information, contact Tonya Guy at 803-637-4010 or OEDGS85@gmail.com.