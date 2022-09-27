Greenwood Capital has named Kalisse L. Evert in the newly established Marketing & Events Specialist position. This role will actively impact the overall brand positioning of Greenwood Capital within the Upstate SC community through designing and implementing marketing and sales initiatives, to include firm events, digital presence, and prospect/client communication.
“Since joining the team in 2019, Kalisse has demonstrated a marketing state-of-mind.” said Walter Todd, President & CIO. “We are pleased to be at a point in our growth to dedicate a member of our team to marketing and leverage Kalisse’s talents. Her new role is critical for our ongoing growth and effectively communicating within the communities we serve.”
Kalisse joined Greenwood Capital in 2019 as a Private Client Administrator where she provided direct support to the firm’s financial planning and wealth management team. Throughout her tenure, Kalisse expanded the firm’s event, prospect, and client engagement.
“Enhancing our team to include this position and transitioning Kalisse into this role was a natural evolution,” said Brian L. Disher, Director of Wealth Management. “In just a few months she has already had a positive impact in her new role.”
In addition to managing the firm’s day-to-day marketing needs, updating social media, maintaining the firm’s website and coordinating events, Kalisse is passionate about community involvement. “I am excited to develop this role and how it can grow and support the firm,” said Kalisse. “I am particularly excited to facilitate our ongoing support of local non-profits.”