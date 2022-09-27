Greenwood Capital has named Kalisse L. Evert in the newly established Marketing & Events Specialist position. This role will actively impact the overall brand positioning of Greenwood Capital within the Upstate SC community through designing and implementing marketing and sales initiatives, to include firm events, digital presence, and prospect/client communication.

“Since joining the team in 2019, Kalisse has demonstrated a marketing state-of-mind.” said Walter Todd, President & CIO. “We are pleased to be at a point in our growth to dedicate a member of our team to marketing and leverage Kalisse’s talents. Her new role is critical for our ongoing growth and effectively communicating within the communities we serve.”

Submitted by Denise Lollis

