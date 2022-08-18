Dr. Steve Adamson, chosen by the Board of Trustees as president of Erskine College, will be installed as the institution’s 18th president Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. at the Due West ARP Church in Due West with a reception to follow under the towers of the Erskine Building (rain location: Moss Atrium).

This event also will serve as Erskine’s Formal Opening Convocation for the academic year.

Submitted by Joyce Guyette

