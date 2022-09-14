Dr. Steve Adamson, chosen by the Board of Trustees as president of Erskine College, will be installed as the institution’s 18th president Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. at the Due West ARP Church in Due West with a reception to follow under the towers of the Erskine Building (rain location: Moss Atrium). This event will also serve as Erskine’s Formal Opening Convocation for the academic year.
Adamson’s appointment was announced in November 2021, and he began work at Erskine in January. Before being named Erskine’s president, he served as provost and executive vice president at Arizona Christian University and spent more than 15 years in corporate settings in California and Virginia.
Educated at the University of Nebraska, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in mathematics, Adamson did doctoral work in operations research at George Washington University, Washington, D.C.; completed an M.Div. degree at Sangre de Cristo Seminary, Westcliffe, Colorado; and was awarded a Ph.D. in theology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.
A slate of activities* in honor of the inauguration is planned for Sept. 19-23. Some of the campus events open to the public include:
President’s Cup Debate: Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Memorial Hall - Erskine Debate Team members showcase their skills.
Strategic Initiative Announcement: Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m., Bowie Chapel - The president introduces his vision for Erskine.
Art Show and Reception: Sept. 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Bowie Arts Center- Works by several artists are featured in an exhibit entitled Redemption.
Academic Symposium: Sept. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Founders Room- “Erskine Then and Now”
Mac Frampton, Erskine Class of 1966, in Concert: Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall- Famed pianist performs with the Mac Frampton Trio. (Tickets: erskine.edu/inauguration/)