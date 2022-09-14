Dr. Steve Adamson, chosen by the Board of Trustees as president of Erskine College, will be installed as the institution’s 18th president Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. at the Due West ARP Church in Due West with a reception to follow under the towers of the Erskine Building (rain location: Moss Atrium). This event will also serve as Erskine’s Formal Opening Convocation for the academic year.

Adamson’s appointment was announced in November 2021, and he began work at Erskine in January. Before being named Erskine’s president, he served as provost and executive vice president at Arizona Christian University and spent more than 15 years in corporate settings in California and Virginia.

Submitted by Joyce Guyette

