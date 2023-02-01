Erskine College to host Narnia Tea Party Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erskine College will host a Narnia Tea Party from 4-5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Watkins Student Center (student lounge).Enjoy tea and treats inspired by the Narnia books. People of all ages are welcome. The cost is $15 per person or $10 per person for a family of four or more.For ticket information, call Erskine Advancement Office at 864-379-8881. Submitted by Joyce Guyette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency