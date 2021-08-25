Epworth Camp Meeting will have evening services at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-24. Services will be conducted by local pastors and the Epworth Praise Band will provide the music.
Services will conclude with a fall festival on Sept. 25, with the second annual Cars, Bluegrass & Fish Fry Festival, featuring a Classic Car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be live Blue Grass music and lunch from noon-2 p.m. At the concessions canteen, fried fish platters with all the fixin’s and beverage will be $10. Tickets are available at the door and at Fortner Hardware in Ninety Six. The proceeds will go to pay for kids to attend Christian summer camp and to repair the century-old Tabernacle and facilities.