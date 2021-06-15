Dr. Timothy Murph has been named Assistant Principal at Emerald High School.
He worked in Greenwood School District 50 at Genesis Education Center during the 2020-21 school year. During his 21 years in public education, he has worked as a teacher, coach, administrator, and elementary, middle and high school principal in school districts across North and South Carolina. Murph received his Bachelor of Science degree from Winthrop University and went on to earn a Master’s of Education and Education Specialist degrees in Education Leadership from the University of South Carolina. He received his Doctor of Education degree in Education Leadership and Administration from South Carolina State University in 2006.
“Dr. Murph comes highly recommended and we believe he will do a tremendous job as a new assistant principal at Emerald High School,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said. “He will have a positive impact on the students, faculty, staff, and parents at the school. It is exciting to welcome another outstanding educator to District 50.”
“The EHS administrative team looks forward to adding Dr. Murph’s experience for the upcoming school year,” EHS Principal Jamie Blount said. “Dr. Murph has proven to be an exceptional educator throughout his career. His enthusiasm and resourcefulness will be an added bonus for Emerald High School’s students, staff, and parents.”
Murph is both a winner of the WYFF News Channel 4 Golden Apple Award for excellence in education and South Carolina High School League Class A Principal of the Year.
"Emerald High School is an incredible school in an amazing school district. I look forward to learning from both Dr. Glenn and Mrs. Blount's incredible leadership and I will work diligently to have a positive impact on the lives of our students," Murph said.