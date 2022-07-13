The Burton Center Foundation and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board are proud to announce the 8th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run will be Aug. 13 on beautiful Lake Greenwood.
Please join us for an exciting day of boating to bring awareness of people with disabilities and special needs in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties and funding to help them.
The funds raised by this event will go towards providing for emergencies, wheelchairs, financial hardships, food, clothing, dental care, medical equipment, personal care items, client events and outings.
There will be great prizes, food, entertainment and camaraderie. A Live Auction will also be held.
Registration is at any of the five stops day of event (Break on the Lake; Harris Landing; Camp Fellowship; Lighthouse RV Park & Marina; Skipper’s on Lake Greenwood); by contacting Burton Center, 2605 Hwy 72 221E, Greenwood, SC 29649 or Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 364 Evergreen Skills Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
Any help you can give for this very worthy cause will be most appreciated.
For information, call Laurens County DSNB Jason Tavenner 864-683-5625, David Burton 864-993-0012 or Jeff May, Burton Center Foundation 864-993-6264.