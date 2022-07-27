The Edgefield County Historical Society was given a parcel of land on which stands one of the most magnificent magnolia trees in South Carolina. It was celebrated during the society's summer meeting at 3 p.m. July 24 on the site of the old Curryton Academy in the Meriwether section of Edgefield County.

LeRoy H. Simkins, a direct descendant of Edgefield founder Arthur Simkins (1742-1826) and perhaps the most knowledgeable expert in the Augusta area regarding trees, was the featured speaker.

Submitted by James Folker

Tags