EC Foundation hosts barbecue

Erskine College men’s soccer coach John Chisolm, center, becomes acquainted with four former Erskine players from the Fleet’s championship teams of the 1970s and 1990s during the EC Foundation barbecue April 22. From left are Ralph Polson, Spartanburg, Erskine goalkeeper and former coach at Presbyterian and Wofford; Matt Beyer, Decatur, Georgia, All-America goalkeeper; Chisolm; Van Taylor, Greenwood, All-America goalkeeper who led Erskine to four national tournaments; and Patrick Marshall, North Augusta, midfielder on Erskine’s 1982 national tournament team. Erskine soccer alumni were honored at the event at the Matt Cox farm in the Arborville community near Due West.
About 200 Erskine College and Seminary alumni and former faculty and staff gathered April 22 at the Matt Cox home and barn outside Due West to share more than 65 years of Erskine memories at the annual EC Foundation Barbecue.
EC Foundation President Bill Lesesne welcomed attendees and honored special guests Steve Adamson, Erskine president, and his wife, Von; celebrants of a Class of 1959 reunion; former Erskine soccer coach Ralph Lundy and Flying Fleet soccer alumni; and former Erskine biology department faculty, represented by professor-emerita Janice Haldeman of Due West, who has taught 56 years at the college.
Among soccer alumni attending were three former standout Erskine goalkeepers. They were Van Taylor of Greenwood, All-America player at Erskine and longtime Lander University coach; Matt Beyer of Decatur, Georgia, All-America player; and Ralph Polson, Erskine player, Presbyterian and Wofford coach, and recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Long-Term Award for 38 years collegiate coaching.
Former Greenwood H.S. Soccer Coach George Sugden and current Erskine Coach John Chisolm were also among those attending the soccer reunion. Erskine retired faculty attending were Mike and Ann Bowe, mathematics professors, and Robert “Robbie” Bell, Erskine Seminary counseling professor.
The Rev. Bob Robinson of Rock Hill blessed the meal and was among former Erskine trustees attending the event. Among other former trustees attending were Parker Young, Flat Rock, North Carolina; Steve Southwell, Kings Mountain, North Carolina; and John Hunt, Anderson.
EC Foundation President Bill Lesesne is former Student Services vice president and athletic director at Erskine. Other former administrators attending the barbecue were Academic Vice Presidents Jim Gettys and Don Weatherman, both of Due West; Development Vice President Lee Loga of Due West; Advancement Vice President Ralph Patterson of Due West; Admissions Director Roddy Gray, of Abbeville; Alumni Directors Buddy Ferguson, of Anderson; Aldon Knight, of Spartanburg; and Dean of Students Jeannie McDill, of Greenwood.
Former Erskine staff members participating were Eleanor Richardson, Flat Rock, North Carolina, assistant to the president; Dick Haldeman, Due West, public relations director; Cory Young, Due West, assistant admissions director; Reba Stille, RN, Due West, campus nurse; Patrick Davenport, assistant women’s basketball coach; admissions counselors Hartley Powell, Columbia; Alex Orr, Mount Pleasant; and Tom Nelson, Greenwood;
Matt Cox was host of the barbecue at his home in the Arborville community. He is a 1994 graduate of and former member of the Erskine golf team. Mark Fulghum, a local chef, prepared the barbecue. In addition to Bill Lesesne, officers of the EC Foundation include Aldon Knight, secretary, and Lee Logan, treasurer. Other EC Foundation members attending the barbecue were Southwell, Knight, Hunt, Gettys, and J.M. “Joe” Lesesne of Spartanburg, retired president of Wofford College.
The EC Foundation provides financial help for Erskine students and for student research and sponsors reunions for past students, faculty and staff.