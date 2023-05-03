EC Foundation hosts barbecue

Erskine College men’s soccer coach John Chisolm, center, becomes acquainted with four former Erskine players from the Fleet’s championship teams of the 1970s and 1990s during the EC Foundation barbecue April 22. From left are Ralph Polson, Spartanburg, Erskine goalkeeper and former coach at Presbyterian and Wofford; Matt Beyer, Decatur, Georgia, All-America goalkeeper; Chisolm; Van Taylor, Greenwood, All-America goalkeeper who led Erskine to four national tournaments; and Patrick Marshall, North Augusta, midfielder on Erskine’s 1982 national tournament team. Erskine soccer alumni were honored at the event at the Matt Cox farm in the Arborville community near Due West.

About 200 Erskine College and Seminary alumni and former faculty and staff gathered April 22 at the Matt Cox home and barn outside Due West to share more than 65 years of Erskine memories at the annual EC Foundation Barbecue.

EC Foundation President Bill Lesesne welcomed attendees and honored special guests Steve Adamson, Erskine president, and his wife, Von; celebrants of a Class of 1959 reunion; former Erskine soccer coach Ralph Lundy and Flying Fleet soccer alumni; and former Erskine biology department faculty, represented by professor-emerita Janice Haldeman of Due West, who has taught 56 years at the college.

Submitted by Dick Haldeman

