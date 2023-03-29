Eaton presents funds to GCC

From left are Cady Nell Keener, Boo Ramage, GGC’s Director of Philanthropic Services, and A.J. LaGroon.

Eaton presented $5,000 to the Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) Foundation to support technology advancement in the center’s diagnostic laboratories.

It will be used toward acquisition of a FlexSTAR instrument which allows for fully automated DNA extraction and isolation.

Submitted by Lori Bassett

