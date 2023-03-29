Eaton presents funds to GCC

Eaton presented $5,000 to the Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) Foundation to support technology advancement in the center’s diagnostic laboratories.
It will be used toward acquisition of a FlexSTAR instrument which allows for fully automated DNA extraction and isolation.
“The isolation of DNA from a patient’s blood or other sample is the first step for most DNA-based testing in our lab, including whole genome sequencing,” said Mike Friez, PhD, director of GGC’s Diagnostic Laboratories. “By automating this process with the FlexSTAR instrument, we will be able to isolate DNA from more patient samples at once, helping us get to that critical diagnosis more quickly.”
“Eaton Corporation is proud to be part of the Greenwood community, and we are committed to bringing tangible benefits to the places in which we work and live,” said A.J. LaGroon, Senior Human Resources Generalist for Eaton Corporation in Greenwood. “Technology advancement, whether through Eaton’s work in energy and electrical solutions or GGC’s progress in medical diagnostics, is vital to ensure the best quality of life for our communities.”
“We are grateful to Eaton for this investment in the health and well-being of the patients and families we serve,” said Cady Nell Keener, executive director of the GGC Foundation. “By keeping pace with the latest technological advances in genetic medicine, we are improving the quality of life for patients and families who reach out to GGC when they need that important diagnosis.”