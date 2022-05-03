Eaton Corporation donates to Greenwood Promise

From left are Travis Gunter, Materials Planning Manager at Eaton; Tabby Davis, Marketing/Site Manager at Eaton; Levi Huff, Human Resources Leadership Development Program Participant at Eaton; Ron Millender, Chairman of the Greenwood Promise Board; Katie Davenport, Greenwood Promise Executive Director.
The Greenwood Promise received a new investment of $50,000, from Eaton Corporation Charitable Giving. Eaton Corporation Charitable Giving has been a supporter of the Greenwood Promise since 2016.
The Eaton Charitable Fund supports arts, education, culture, and social service programs that improve the quality of life in our communities. They are active participants in our community and strive to make it a more vibrant place to live. Eaton's Greenwood County operations include electrical distribution equipment, power reliability equipment and pumps and motors used primarily in hydraulics applications.
Initiated in 2015 and launched in 2017, this place-based, last-dollar scholarship program was designed to reach beyond the boundaries of economic need and academic ability. As such, the Greenwood Promise awards funds to offset the remaining balance of post-secondary tuition for every high school graduate whose primary residence is zoned for School Districts 50, 51, and 52.
Phase II of the Greenwood Promise will address the need for advanced education in targeted areas. Partnering with Lander University, this next Phase will fund the last two years of a four-year degree.
As employers in Greenwood County look for skilled individuals to fill high-demand jobs, Promise students attending college and participating in an internship or apprentice program provide a potential pool of candidates who have received on-the-job training in conjunction with related classroom instruction. The benefit of related instruction in tandem with on-the-job training is clear. The Promise offers a link between high school, college, and career at the local level. These partnerships prove advantageous as workforce needs tend to require unique skill sets based on the industry and region of the state.