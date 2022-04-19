Duncan visits McCormick

The McCormick County Chamber of Commerce invited U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan to speak at its first-quarter Lunch and Learn session at the Dorn Mill Complex/
More than 100 community leaders and residents attended the “Hill Talk” event with a signature barbecue served by a locally owned business, Vision and Dreams Special Events.
While the Chamber of Commerce was the host for Duncan's visit, it was an opportunity to showcase several McCormick County accomplishments. In the morning, he toured the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. He was able to see firsthand the robust agricultural education that students are receiving to lead the future in agriculture in South Carolina.
Following his Hill Talk update on current issues facing our nation, state and local community, he spent time with attendees in question-and-answer sessions. Afterwards, he met with McCormick first responders at the new EMS facility on Highway 28 on the County Administration Complex. He was able to tour the state-of-the-art facility, built with funds from the 1% capital project sales tax.
The benefits to our county, having our state representatives come for a visit, is that we are able to put a face on our community and showcase our progress brought about by collaboration between private and public entities working together.