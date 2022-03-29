Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, center, visits with agriculture teacher Hunter Morton, left, from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, and student Anna Grace Cross during a March 8 visit to Washington.
As part of National Agriculture Week celebrations across America, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH) with a shout-out on social media.
Duncan called the students at the McCormick County school “South Carolina’s future leaders in the agriculture industry.” Students in grades 10-12 from across the Palmetto State are enrolled at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture.
“John de la Howe is training up the next generation of South Carolina's leaders in the agriculture industry to meet the demands of modern farms,” Duncan wrote on his Facebook page, “by providing a challenging, hands-on agricultural education in areas like agriculture, agribusiness, forestry, land management (and) food science.”
National Agriculture Week is observed annually by the Agriculture Council of America, a Kansas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of agriculture's vital role in our society. The highlight of the week is National Agriculture Day, celebrated this year on March 22.
Duncan’s public acknowledgement of the school’s diverse and growing student population followed a March 8 visit by JDLH agriculture teacher Hunter Morton and student Anna Grace Cross of Clinton to Duncan at his Washington office. They were in the nation’s capital to attend the three-day National Young Farmer Educational Association’s annual Agriculture’s Promise Conference.
Agriculture’s Promise gave agriculture teachers and students from across the country the opportunity to visit with their congressional representatives and other agriculture policymakers in Washington.
The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture is a 1,300-acre high school and working farm once owned by French physician Dr. John de la Howe. It has been an educational institution since 1797, and, in December 2020, it was designated an official Governor’s School by Gov. Henry McMaster. It is the nation’s only residential high school dedicated solely to agriculture education.