Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank

Duke Energy volunteers shared their time and a little sweat equity recently at the Greenwood Food Bank to help stock shelves and tidy things up in advance of the busy holiday season at the facility. Duke Energy’s Theo Lane was joined by fellow volunteers Laura Boyce, left, and Amanda Gonzalez, right, to present Food Bank director Andrea White a grant for $5,000 to support operations.
As thoughts turn to the holidays and gatherings with families around dinner tables, it’s important to support the organizations that do great work to fight hunger in the Lakelands.
The Duke Energy Foundation awarded a surprise $5,000 grant to the Greenwood Food Bank to support the operations of its feeding program.
This grant was a surprise and not solicited. This “surcee” grant works to recognize the important gaps the agency fills in the community it serves.
“If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a surcee is a small and unexpected gift,” said Theo Lane, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “As we head into the holiday season, we hope this gift will help support the great people who work so hard year-round to help keep our neighbors from going hungry.”
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Duke Energy Foundation,” said Andrea White, director of the Greenwood Food Bank. “Their donation allows us to reach countless people in need. So many holiday memories involve the meals shared among family and friends, and together we’re able to ensure our community has memories of their favorite dish this season and not of an empty plate.”
In the Palmetto State, 1 in 10 people, including more than 150,000 children, face hunger. This disparity is pervasive, and food insecurity occurs in every county within the state.
This gift is a part of a larger monthlong initiative by Duke Energy that will provide over $325,000 to more than 40 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and culminating in final surprise grant announcements on Giving Tuesday.