Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank

Duke Energy volunteers shared their time and a little sweat equity recently at the Greenwood Food Bank to help stock shelves and tidy things up in advance of the busy holiday season at the facility. Duke Energy’s Theo Lane was joined by fellow volunteers Laura Boyce, left, and Amanda Gonzalez, right, to present Food Bank director Andrea White a grant for $5,000 to support operations.

As thoughts turn to the holidays and gatherings with families around dinner tables, it’s important to support the organizations that do great work to fight hunger in the Lakelands.

The Duke Energy Foundation awarded a surprise $5,000 grant to the Greenwood Food Bank to support the operations of its feeding program.

Submitted by Ryan Mosier

