Mark Fulghum, center, Due West Lions Club president in 2022-23, sponsored new club members Michael and Lyn Darby for membership. Mr. and Mrs. Darby were inducted July 13 as the club began the 2023-24 year.
New Due West Lions Club President Genie McDill, left, presents the President’s Award to outgoing President Mark Fulghum for guiding the club through the 2022-23 year. McDill took office at the Lions’ July 13 meeting.
Due West Lions Club Secretary Beck Eleazer (left) welcomes new Due West Lions Club members Keith Aiken and Katie Morgan, whom she sponsored for membership.
Wanda Rinker
Wanda Rinker
The Due West Lions Club honored 25 members for perfect attendance during 2022-23, welcomed four new members, and laid plans for the new year July 13, as it opened the 2023-24 year in the Founders Room of Moffatt Dining Hall at Erskine College.
President Genie McDill took office as 2023-24 president, presenting former President Mark Fulghum with a plaque honoring his leadership in 2022-23. Committee chairpersons met with their committees to plan activities for the upcoming year, including participation in the Due West Town Festival in September.