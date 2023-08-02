The Due West Lions Club honored 25 members for perfect attendance during 2022-23, welcomed four new members, and laid plans for the new year July 13, as it opened the 2023-24 year in the Founders Room of Moffatt Dining Hall at Erskine College.

President Genie McDill took office as 2023-24 president, presenting former President Mark Fulghum with a plaque honoring his leadership in 2022-23. Committee chairpersons met with their committees to plan activities for the upcoming year, including participation in the Due West Town Festival in September.

Submitted by Dick Haldeman