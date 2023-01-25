The Greenwood County Department of Social Services office is the latest in South Carolina to receive a “Lily Pad” for area foster children and youths.

In December, Greenville County nonprofit, Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, converted three rooms in the Greenwood County DSS office into comfortable, welcoming spaces. This particular DSS office space had unique needs, including a dual-purpose Lily Pad that could also function as a conference room. Because of this need, Lily Pad transformed more rooms than it normally does.

Submitted by Kate Rhea

