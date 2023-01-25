The Greenwood County Department of Social Services office is the latest in South Carolina to receive a “Lily Pad” for area foster children and youths.
In December, Greenville County nonprofit, Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, converted three rooms in the Greenwood County DSS office into comfortable, welcoming spaces. This particular DSS office space had unique needs, including a dual-purpose Lily Pad that could also function as a conference room. Because of this need, Lily Pad transformed more rooms than it normally does.
“In order to meet the needs of both the youth and staff, we upfitted an additional room for kids to use when the staff is holding meetings in the conference room space,” said Cara Grubb, Lily Pad’s vice president. “The visitation room was made possible in large part because of the partnership with Immanuel Lutheran Church.”
Due to its proximity to the Greenwood County DSS office, volunteers from Immanuel Lutheran Church assisted Lily Pad volunteers with painting, organizing, and furnishing the spaces.
“This Lily Pad is such an asset to our county as it gives our foster youth a family-like setting to enjoy while awaiting placement." said Fran Broome, Greenwood County DSS Director. "This transformed space provides games, books, TV, snacks, and a quiet place to rest. It gives each youth a sense of home and a more relaxed setting.”
Couches also convert into beds, should an overnight stay be necessary while youths and children await placement.
Lily Pad’s goal is to install a Lily Pad space in every county DSS office in South Carolina. Lily Pads are funded and furnished by donors nationwide.
Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, Inc., began in early 2022, thanks to a dream by Greer residents Benjamin and Jennifer Tice. As active foster parents in the upstate, they want to give vulnerable foster youths a soft place to land. Lily Pad, Inc. was born out of that desire. Five DSS offices house Lily Pad, Inc. installations. To learn more, visit https://www.lilypadinc.org/.