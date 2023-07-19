Drivers needed for veterans medical appointments Wanda Rinker Jul 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anyone interested in volunteering as a driver for the DAV veterans medical appointments should contact the DAV Office at Norwood Medical Center, One Freedom Way, Augusta, GA, or call 706-733-0188. Submitted by Joe Greene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Armed Forces Share your stories Want YOUR news in the Lakelands Connector? Share your stories and photos with us! Go to form Most read on indexjournal.com Coroner IDs second inmate found dead at detention center Greenwood man dies after bicycle collides with vehicle Columbia man faces charges in Uptown robbery Greenwood man's 2021 murder charges dismissed, new suspect charged Greenwood Charter Academy ready for learning to begin