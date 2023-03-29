District Pinewood Derby to be congratulated

Participants of the Lakelands District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby which was March 18 at Bramlett United Methodist Church in Gray Court.

Tatum Manley, driver for Royal T Motorsports team, joined cub scouts from Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, and Newberry counties as their cars raced down the aluminum track to the finish line.

Submitted by Jeffery Coleman