District Pinewood Derby to be congratulated Wanda Rinker Mar 29, 2023 6 hrs ago

The Lakelands District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby was held March 18 at Bramlett United Methodist Church in Gray Court.Tatum Manley, driver for Royal T Motorsports team, joined cub scouts from Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens, and Newberry counties as their cars raced down the aluminum track to the finish line.Lions (kindergarten)1st - Tanner Brooks (Newberry Pack 111)2nd - Tobias Rhodes (Greenwood Pack 906)3rd - (no contestant)Tigers (first grade)1st - Madeline Cuenin (Greenwood Pack 906)2nd - David Smith (Greenwood Pack 906)3rd - Spencer Lindley (Greenwood Pack 906)Wolves (Second grade)1st - Drake Lucas (Newberry Pack 111)2nd - Tristan Trotter (Greenwood Pack 906)3rd - (no contestant)Bears (third grade)1st - Kaiden Kenny (Newberry Pack 400)2nd - Nathaniel Cuenin (Greenwood Pack 906)3rd - Lieum Davis (Newberry Pack 400)Webelos (fourth and fifth grade)1st - Cullen Davis (Newberry Pack 76)2nd - Dillion Wicker (Newberry Pack 76)3rd - Peyton Wise (Greenwood Pack 921)Overall winners:1st - Cullen Davis (Newberry Pack 76)2nd - Dillon Wicker (Newberry Pack 76)3rd - Drake Lucas (Newberry Pack 400)4th - Kaiden Kenney (Newberry Pack 400)5th - Nathaniel Cuenin (Greenwood Pack 906) Submitted by Jeffery Coleman