DAR presents Distinguished Citizen Medal to Anne Eller

Helen Nazzaro, left, regent of the Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and chair of the S.C. National Defense Committee for DAR, presents the Distinguished Citizen Medal to Anne Eller, owner of WCRS Radio.
Anne Eller of WCRS Radio has been awarded the Distinguished Citizen Medal by the Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award was introduced in 2013 by the DAR to recognize individuals, 18 years of age and older, who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. In addition to being awarded to emergency first responders, emergency health responders, active duty military and veterans of the U.S. armed forces, the medal can be presented to citizens who have contributed to their communities, state, or nation in an exceptional manner, said Helen Nazzaro, regent of the Mount Ariel Chapter and chair of the National Defense Committee of the S.C. Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
“Known as ‘the Voice of Greenwood,’ Anne Eller is an outstanding advocate for veterans through her radio station, WCRS. She has a proven record for helping veterans in Greenwood and beyond, and her promotion of veterans’ services and events makes a difference in the lives of thousands who are reached through her broadcasts,” she said.
Eller’s advocacy for veterans and members of the military is a hallmark of her life’s work as a journalist and community leader, Nazzaro said, adding that the broadcaster was among the first people in Greenwood to offer support for the inaugural Wreaths Across America campaign last year in the Lakelands.
“Anne worked behind the scenes to garner support for WAA in our community and offered networking opportunities for members as they shared the news about WAA,” Nazzaro said. “She generously promoted the program through radio commercials and interviews on WCRS, all of which helped raise visibility for our efforts to honor veterans.”
Eller said she is humbled by the award. “For more than 130 years, the DAR has supported patriotic efforts throughout our nation. I am honored to have been part of the Wreaths Across America program in 2021 and to have WCRS Radio play a valuable role in this effort.”
Supporting the Lakelands community is central to the mission of WCRS Radio, one of only a few privately owned radio stations in South Carolina, said Eller, a member and past vice president of the Star Fort Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
“Greenwood has a great reputation as a patriotic community,” Eller said. “I am grateful that I am able to support the outstanding men and women who serve and have served our nation with courage and honor. I look forward to continuing these efforts through WCRS.”