DAR presents Distinguished Citizen Medal to Anne Eller
Buy Now

Helen Nazzaro, left, regent of the Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and chair of the S.C. National Defense Committee for DAR, presents the Distinguished Citizen Medal to Anne Eller, owner of WCRS Radio. 

Anne Eller of WCRS Radio has been awarded the Distinguished Citizen Medal by the Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award was introduced in 2013 by the DAR to recognize individuals, 18 years of age and older, who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. In addition to being awarded to emergency first responders, emergency health responders, active duty military and veterans of the U.S. armed forces, the medal can be presented to citizens who have contributed to their communities, state, or nation in an exceptional manner, said Helen Nazzaro, regent of the Mount Ariel Chapter and chair of the National Defense Committee of the S.C. Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Tags