Cruisin for a Cause Boat Run on Lake Greenwood

The Burton Center Foundation and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board announced the 7th annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 on Lake Greenwood.
Join us for an exciting day of boating to bring awareness of people with disabilities and special needs in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties and funding to help them.
Proceeds will go toward providing for emergencies, wheelchairs, financial hardships, food, clothing, dental care, medical equipment, personal care items, client events and outings.
There will be great prizes, food, entertainment and camaraderie. A live auction will be held.
Registration will be at any of the five stops day of event:
Break on the Lake
Harris Landing
Moon Landing RV Park & Marina
Lighthouse RV Park & Marina
Skipper’s on Lake Greenwood
You also can contact the Burton Center at 2605 Highway 72 221E, Greenwood or Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 364 Evergreen Skills Road, Laurens. The boat run will be $20 per hand and the winning hand will receive $700; 2nd best hand $200 and worst hand $100.
For information, call Monica Taylor (864-981-1926) Laurens County DSNB, David Burton (864-993-0012) or Jeff May, Burton Center Foundation (864-993-6264).