Credit Union hosts shred event Wanda Rinker Jul 12, 2023 Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union will host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at 617 E. Durst Ave. Food items and or cash donations would be appreciated. Submitted by Chamber of Commerce