Countybank announced the promotion of Jack Lucas to senior vice president, Simpsonville market executive.
Lucas joined Countybank in 2019 as senior vice president, commercial relationship manager in Greer.
As Simpsonville market executive, he is responsible for leading Countybank’s strategy in Simpsonville and capitalizing on the organization’s momentum and commitment to this quickly growing market.
Lucas is very active in his community, and in 2022 he received the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award at the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce annual celebration. The award is the highest level of Chamber recognition related to those who make a difference in the community through community service.
Lucas has previously served as board chairman for the Greer Chamber of Commerce, chairman of Partnership for Tomorrow, and is a board member with the Greer Centennial Lions Club. He is active as a youth leader in his church and the Boy Scouts, and as a service coordinator for Hands on Greenville. Lucas has a Bachelor of Arts and MBA from Brigham Young University.
“Jack’s extensive business development skills will enable Countybank to continue supporting growth and development in the Simpsonville market,” said Ken Harper, executive vice president and chief banking officer at Countybank.