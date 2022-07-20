Countybank’s mortgage department reached a significant milestone this year as it surpassed the $3 billion mark in overall loan volume closed since its formation, comprised of more than 15,000 residential mortgage loan transactions.
The mortgage team has seen incredible success over the years and has thrived during the recent mortgage refinance boom. Expert support and leadership are provided by JD Nelson III, Senior Vice President and Mortgage Division Manager of the program. Alongside former First Palmetto Mortgage partner Chris Roberts, Nelson served as a principal partner of First Palmetto Mortgage, which merged with Countybank in 2010. Nelson has more than 30 years of mortgage lending experience in the real estate field.
In December 2020, the mortgage industry experienced record low interest rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team set a new record with $525 million in residential mortgage loans closed in 2021.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had to double down on our business efforts. This, in combination with industry trends and our insightful team, has contributed to our record-breaking numbers in loan volume,” said Nelson. “It’s an honor to be part of this major milestone, and I look forward to our performance in the years ahead.”
“Despite the challenges, curve balls, and setbacks we have faced over the last several years in light of the pandemic, JD and the mortgage division have continued to maintain primary emphasis on providing personalized mortgage support to every client in need of our services,” said Ken Harper, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Countybank. “We appreciate their resilience, adaptability, and hard work, and we have been incredibly proud to witness how this team has gone above and beyond to serve the individuals who live and work in our community.”
For nearly a century, Countybank Mortgage and the Countybank family of businesses have been developing a strong bond with the communities they serve and building a reputation as an extraordinary local financial partner. Today, Countybank Mortgage continues to serve the lending needs of real estate professionals, builders, and individual home buyers throughout the Southeast. Nelson also hosts Countybank Mortgage’s Upstate radio show titled “House Plans” and has been on the air for more than 20 years. Access all the episodes at https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/house-plans-by-countybank-mortgage-20348.
To learn more about Countybank and the mortgage department, visit www.ecountybank.com.