Countybank announced the results of its second annual debit card swipe campaign that occurred throughout December. The bank reached its maximum contribution goal of $5,000.
“We could not be more thankful to our customers for consistently using their debit cards during the holiday season to help us reach our goal,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank. “These funds will aid in the ongoing activities and operations of Upstate organizations as we enter 2022. We are honored to have the means to contribute to these great causes.”
The campaign kicked off on Dec. 1 and continued through the end of the month. For every transaction using a Countybank debit card throughout December, the bank donated to one of the many local nonprofit and charitable organizations that the Countybank Foundation supports. These include:
Burton Center
Greer Community Outreach Center
Greer Relief
March of Dimes
Piedmont Technical College Foundation
Project HOPE Foundation
Self Regional Healthcare Foundation
United Way – Greenwood, Greenville and Anderson and more
While Countybank made donations through this campaign of up to a total of $5,000, the Countybank Foundation contributed more than $150,000 to community organizations in 2021 as a whole.