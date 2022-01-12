Countybank announced the results of its second annual debit card swipe campaign that occurred throughout December. The bank reached its maximum contribution goal of $5,000.

“We could not be more thankful to our customers for consistently using their debit cards during the holiday season to help us reach our goal,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank. “These funds will aid in the ongoing activities and operations of Upstate organizations as we enter 2022. We are honored to have the means to contribute to these great causes.”

The campaign kicked off on Dec. 1 and continued through the end of the month. For every transaction using a Countybank debit card throughout December, the bank donated to one of the many local nonprofit and charitable organizations that the Countybank Foundation supports. These include:

  •  Burton Center
  •  Greer Community Outreach Center
  •  Greer Relief
  •  March of Dimes
  •  Piedmont Technical College Foundation
  •  Project HOPE Foundation
  •  Self Regional Healthcare Foundation
  •  United Way – Greenwood, Greenville and Anderson and more

While Countybank made donations through this campaign of up to a total of $5,000, the Countybank Foundation contributed more than $150,000 to community organizations in 2021 as a whole.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.ecountybank.com/swipe.html.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

