Countybank is pleased to announce that Rufus Thornwell “Wells” Dunlap V has been appointed Senior Vice President by the Countybank Board of Directors.
He also has been promoted to Senior Operations Officer. Dunlap will lead several areas, including retail banking, digital delivery and bank operations. He joined Countybank in 2013 as a commercial credit analyst and was elected to serve as the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer, responsible for managing activities and reporting. In 2019, he was elected vice president and transitioned to the business development team as a commercial lender.
“Wells’ experience in credit, portfolio administration, and business development makes him an excellent choice for this critical position,” said Geoff Crocker, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Countybank. “We are pleased to welcome him into this leadership role where his expertise will continue to help Countybank make great strides in serving its customers.”
Dunlap is a recent graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, and he has graduated from the South Carolina Bankers School. He is an alumnus of Leadership Greenwood and is part of Leadership Greenville’s 49th class. Dunlap holds a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Presbyterian College. He serves as the chair for the South Carolina Bankers Association’s Young Bankers Division. Dunlap is a member of the Greenwood Rotary Club, and he serves on the Board of Directors for the Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, the Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation, and the Greenwood Museum.