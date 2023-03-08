Countybank is pleased to announce that Rufus Thornwell “Wells” Dunlap V has been appointed Senior Vice President by the Countybank Board of Directors.

He also has been promoted to Senior Operations Officer. Dunlap will lead several areas, including retail banking, digital delivery and bank operations. He joined Countybank in 2013 as a commercial credit analyst and was elected to serve as the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer, responsible for managing activities and reporting. In 2019, he was elected vice president and transitioned to the business development team as a commercial lender.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

