Countybank is excited to welcome Samantha Barnett to the team as SBA Business Development Associate and to introduce the SBA 7(a) Express Loan to its line of products.
Barnett comes to Countybank with more than 10 years of experience in retail banking, loan origination and customer service. She will be responsible for generating new SBA-eligible loan opportunities while working with the lending team to achieve its goals. She previously served as Financial Sales Manager at First Citizens Bank in Greenville as well as on the Mauldin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
"We could not be more thrilled to see both our SBA team and services expanding with the addition of Samantha and our new express loans,” said Pick Pickhardt, Senior Vice President and SBA Lending Manager of Countybank. “I know that she will make an excellent addition to Countybank, and we’re looking forward to utilizing her wealth of experience in the banking industry.”
Countybank’s SBA 7(a) Express Loan product will cover loan requests from $50,000 to $250,000 with up to 100% financing for qualified refinances. These specialized loans can cover a variety of uses, including purchase of land and buildings, franchise financing, equipment renovations, and more. Fees vary based on loan size, guaranteed portion and qualification.
Countybank is a preferred SBA lender and is ranked No. 1 in South Carolina and No. 177 nationally in SBA 7(a) loan volume for the fiscal year. SBA loans offer a multitude of benefits, including long-term financing, excellent business leverage via lower cash injection, and avoiding loan covenants, all while accomplishing an entire project in one loan.