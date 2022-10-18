Countybank is excited to welcome Samantha Barnett to the team as SBA Business Development Associate and to introduce the SBA 7(a) Express Loan to its line of products.

Barnett comes to Countybank with more than 10 years of experience in retail banking, loan origination and customer service. She will be responsible for generating new SBA-eligible loan opportunities while working with the lending team to achieve its goals. She previously served as Financial Sales Manager at First Citizens Bank in Greenville as well as on the Mauldin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

