Countybank is proud to announce James Owens, Senior BSA Administrator for Countybank, recently passed the demanding Certified AML and Fraud Professional (CAFP) exam, gaining a certification to progress his knowledge and refine Countybank’s continued Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) expertise.
The federal government declared money laundering a national security priority earlier this year, and this certification is a testament to Countybank’s forward-looking mission when it comes to supporting banking surveillance. BSA data collection requirements were recently expanded, adding a collection of beneficial ownership data for corporate entities.
Owens’ recent certification demonstrates his and Countybank’s dedication to combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Owens now has an authorized platform to promote financial transparency and deter and detect those who seek to misuse our country’s financial system to launder criminal proceeds, finance terrorists, or use funds for other illicit purposes.
“Countybank has always placed an emphasis on providing ethical, secure banking services, and we are incredibly proud of James for taking on the challenge of expanding his knowledge in BSA to further this mission,” said Annette Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Countybank. “The Countybank team is committed to furthering our expertise and taking proactive actions to support the nation’s security priority against money laundering.”
The CAFP certification demonstrates expertise in fraud prevention and identification. To take the exam, an individual must meet all the eligibility requirements, which include experience, the completion of relevant courses, and the signing of an ethics statement. Earning this credential positions Owens as a leader in preventing financial crimes and equips him with the knowledge to respond accordingly in a situation where the institution is at risk.
Owens also received his CAMS certification in April, which provides banking professionals with the ability to recognize money laundering in financial institutions and money services businesses. Candidates for this certification must provide evidence of career experience in the BSA/AML area and satisfactory completion of the program’s course offerings. With this designation, Owens possesses the skills and knowledge necessary to supervise AML compliance for Countybank.
Owens provides local expertise in both BSA and AML and has been with Countybank for more than 15 years, providing his expertise in several positions. He attended Piedmont Technical College, where he earned an associate degree in business with an emphasis in accounting.
