Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands

From left are David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Sabrina Miller, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region; and Richard Thomason, Mortgage Consultant at Countybank Mortgage and a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region.

Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region.

The donation will go toward operations for the new 12,000-square-foot Josh Norman STARZ24 Teen Center, which serves up to 1,000 middle and high school students between the ages of 13-18 annually. This donation follows a $25,000 donation from the Countybank Foundation in December 2020 that went toward a capital campaign to support the renovation of a building on the old Brewer Middle School campus in Greenwood.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

