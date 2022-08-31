Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands

From left are David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Sabrina Miller, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region; and Richard Thomason, Mortgage Consultant at Countybank Mortgage and a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region.
Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region.
The donation will go toward operations for the new 12,000-square-foot Josh Norman STARZ24 Teen Center, which serves up to 1,000 middle and high school students between the ages of 13-18 annually. This donation follows a $25,000 donation from the Countybank Foundation in December 2020 that went toward a capital campaign to support the renovation of a building on the old Brewer Middle School campus in Greenwood.
“It has been rewarding to be part of the Josh Norman STARZ24 Teen Center and see the significant long-term impact it has had on local youth,” said David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive at Countybank. “Countybank and Greenwood Capital are honored to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region and invest in the future of our youth and the Greenwood community.”
The Boys & Girls Club is a new organization in Greenwood that provides afterschool services to youth ages 5-18 and was jumpstarted when NFL player and Greenwood native Josh Norman made a large donation to begin renovations to create a space for teens. The Teen Center includes a multipurpose room, art studio, classroom for study, café and study lounge area, video game room, traditional game room, music and recording studio, offices, showers and a laundry room.
“Our Teen Center programs are designed to keep teenagers on the right path by imparting valuable social and life skills,” said Sabrina Miller, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region. “Ultimately our goal is for the Boys & Girls Clubs to serve as a stepping stone for young adults to graduate on time and transition into college through programs like The Greenwood Promise, or be prepared to enter the workforce or the military. With Countybank and Greenwood Capital’s help, we continue to make an impact with youth in the Greenwood community.”
The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region is to inspire and enable young people, especially those who need the group most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, visit lakelands.begreat.club.