Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood

From left are are Niki Hutto, Development and Membership Coordinator for the Arts Center of Greenwood; Paul Cuenin, President of the Board of Directors for the Arts Center of Greenwood; Sylvia Martin, Executive Director for the Arts Center of Greenwood; Dayle Mumford, Professional and Executive Relationship Manager for Countybank; David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; and John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital.
The donation was given on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.
Countybank and Greenwood Capital have a long-standing relationship with the Arts Center of Greenwood. A previous donation from Countybank went toward installment of the Countybank gallery featuring local artists’ work. Greenwood Capital has also been a regular sponsor of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show.
“I have the honor of being involved with the Arts Center for many years. I’m always impressed with the exhibits they produce and the talent on display in the various artistic mediums presented," Cooper said. “The Arts Center provides a consistent opportunity to view world-class art on a local level.”
“In addition to displaying many engaging exhibitions throughout the year, the Arts Center of Greenwood provides free art classes and an exciting robotics program,” said Dayle Mumford, Professional and Executive Relationship Manager for Countybank who also serves on the Board of Directors for the Arts Center of Greenwood. The center annually presents a dynamic rotation of art exhibitions that offer prospects to both emerging and established artists within the region. The center offers seasonal studio art classes, camps, workshops, lectures, and tours that provide children, teens, and adults with opportunities to discover new perspectives and art-making techniques.
“Countybank and Greenwood Capital are honored to provide continued support to the Arts Center of Greenwood,” Tompkins said. “They continue to infuse art and culture into our community while providing outreach programs that offer interventions and meaningful modes of self-expression to disadvantaged areas of the community.”
The Arts Center of Greenwood is committed to enriching the quality of life within the community by providing a venue for exposure, engagement, and education in both the visual and performing arts.