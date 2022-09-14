Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood

From left are are Niki Hutto, Development and Membership Coordinator for the Arts Center of Greenwood; Paul Cuenin, President of the Board of Directors for the Arts Center of Greenwood; Sylvia Martin, Executive Director for the Arts Center of Greenwood; Dayle Mumford, Professional and Executive Relationship Manager for Countybank; David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; and John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital.

David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, Dayle Mumford, Professional and Executive Relationship Manager for Countybank, and John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital, presented a check for $1,000 to the Arts Center of Greenwood.

The donation was given on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

Tags