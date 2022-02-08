Countybank Foundation makes donation to YMCA Fitness Center

From left are April Prince, Trust Officer for Countybank; John Cooper, Private Client Adviser for Greenwood Capital; Brian Harlan, CEO for Lakelands Region YMCA; David Trent, SBA Business Development Officer for Countybank, Dayle Mumford, Professional and Executive Relationship Manager for Countybank; David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Johnathan Bass, Vice President of Advancement for Lakelands Region YMCA; and Tony Lawton, Commercial Relationship Manager for Countybank.
The Countybank Foundation, established in 1971, representing Countybank and Greenwood Capital, recently donated $25,000 to the Lakelands Region YMCA.
This donation represents an ongoing partnership with the Lakelands Region YMCA and will go toward Greenwood’s new fitness center. The fitness center, located in the former Bowers-Rodgers Resale store, is expected to open mid-year and will serve the Uptown Greenwood community.
The Countybank Foundation has a longstanding relationship with the Lakelands Region YMCA when it comes to giving.
The Lakelands Region YMCA offers a variety of programs from afterschool and summer camps to fitness and sports. Its mission is centered on putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy mind, body, and spirit.
“The Lakelands Region YMCA is very appreciative of the Countybank Foundation’s continued support,” said Brian Harlan, Lakelands Region YMCA CEO. “Their contributions help us build better programs and facilities, and ultimately a better community.”