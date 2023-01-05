Countybank Foundation donates to Next Level Lifestyles

From left is David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, presenting a check to Jamar Crawford, founder of Next Level Lifestyles.

David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, presented a check for $5,000 to Next Level Lifestyles to support its operation. The donation was given on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.

Countybank has a long-standing relationship with Next Level, having provided $8,500 in donations over the past three years, including a $2,500 donation last year. Countybank also purchased supplies for Next Level in 2022.

