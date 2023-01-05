Countybank Foundation donates to Next Level Lifestyles

David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, presented a check for $5,000 to Next Level Lifestyles to support its operation. The donation was given on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.
Countybank has a long-standing relationship with Next Level, having provided $8,500 in donations over the past three years, including a $2,500 donation last year. Countybank also purchased supplies for Next Level in 2022.
Jamar Crawford founded Next Level Lifestyles to serve youths in Greenwood. Crawford has helped many individuals discover and maintain a healthy lifestyle through exercise, but his focus has also been giving youths a positive outlet.
“Countybank and Greenwood Capital are honored to support Jamar, who is positive mentor for youth in our community,” said Tompkins. “We look forward to seeing what the future has in store for Next Level.”
Crawford is committed to helping young adults who enter his program.
“My goal is to educate and encourage,” he said. “Kids are here because they want to be.”
Next Level combines athletic and academic development and includes an after-school tutorial program. Crawford also places emphasis on community service. Participating students are expected to contribute by volunteering.