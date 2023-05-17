Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently made a donation to the Greenwood-Abbeville Little League on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.

Greenwood-Abbeville Little League offers boys and girls in Greenwood and Abbeville counties five divisions, including T-ball, rookies, coach pitch, minors and majors, with children ranging from 4 to 12 years old.

Submitted by Jamie Compton