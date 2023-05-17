Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently made a donation to the Greenwood-Abbeville Little League on behalf of the Countybank Foundation, which was established in 1971 and represents Countybank and Greenwood Capital.
Greenwood-Abbeville Little League offers boys and girls in Greenwood and Abbeville counties five divisions, including T-ball, rookies, coach pitch, minors and majors, with children ranging from 4 to 12 years old.
“Our little league program has emphasized giving back to the community by teaching kids the fundamentals of baseball, providing a competitive environment, and helping kids learn to handle winning and losing with good sportsmanship,” said Tyler Davis, IT operations manager for Countybank, who also serves on the league’s board of directors.
This year’s Countybank Foundation donation will financially support the purchase of equipment needed for volunteers to maintain the baseball fields throughout the little league season.
“Volunteers play an important role in Greenwood-Abbeville Little League, serving as coaches, scorekeepers, scoreboard operators, and coordinating events and activities,” said Adam Weyer, Greenwood-Abbeville Little League president. “This includes assisting with improvements to the fields and facilities.”
In addition to financially supporting the league, Countybank and Greenwood Capital associates annually support the organization by running concessions during the season.
“The Countybank Foundation is honored to support an organization that helps bring our community together,” said Patrick Craven, Financial Center manager for Countybank who also serves on the league’s board of directors. “We look forward to seeing Greenwood and Abbeville families continue to grow through organizations like Greenwood Abbeville Little League.”
For information about the Greenwood-Abbeville Little League, visit gallbaseball.com.