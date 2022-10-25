Countybank Foundation donates to Greenwood Pathway House
From left are David Tompkins, Greenwood Market executive for Countybank; Julie Dutton, Family Ministry manager for Greenwood Pathway House; Anthony Price, executive director for Greenwood Pathway House; and John Wiseman, director of Fixed Income for Greenwood Capital.

Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently donated $25,000 to Greenwood Pathway House (GPH).

The donation will go toward the Pathway Village project. Pathway Village will provide housing and trauma-informed care for homeless families with children.

