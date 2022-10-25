Countybank Foundation donates to Greenwood Pathway House

Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently donated $25,000 to Greenwood Pathway House (GPH).
The donation will go toward the Pathway Village project. Pathway Village will provide housing and trauma-informed care for homeless families with children.
“The project goal is to reduce the number of families with children that are turned away due to lack of bed space at Greenwood Pathway House,” said Anthony Price, executive director of GPH. “With this generous donation from Countybank and Greenwood Capital, we will now have enough donations from the community to complete the Pathway Village project without incurring debt.”
GPH is the only provider of shelter and trauma-informed care for homeless children and adults in Greenville, Abbeville, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda and Laurens counties. Currently GPH only has one bed available for every 100 homeless children in Greenwood County and only one bed for every 416 homeless children in the broader service area. The Pathway Village project will increase the organization’s existing service capacity for families with children by 688%.
“Countybank is pleased to be able to provide financial support to help build Pathway Village,” said David Tompkins, Greenwood market executive for Countybank. “Having previously spent time volunteering when the facility provided cold weather shelter, I have seen firsthand what the organization does to support our community and those in need.”
In addition to Pathway Village, GPH provides a 35-bed barracks for homeless men and a 16-bed dormitory for women and mothers with children. It offers basic work skills and trauma healing programs to help their residents overcome homelessness, enabling them to find jobs and manage trauma they may have experienced.
“There is no other organization in the Upstate that can take in homeless fathers with children,” said John Wiseman, director of Fixed Income for Greenwood Capital. “The Pathway Village is filing a huge need in our community, and Greenwood Capital is honored to be able to support Anthony and his team as they do this work.”
GPH is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe place to stay for 90 days so people can focus on learning and putting into practice the skills necessary to transition from life on the streets to becoming a productive member of the community.
To learn more about Greenwood Pathway House, visit gwdpathway.org.
