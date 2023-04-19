Countybank Foundation awards scholarship

The Countybank Foundation, established in 1971 representing Countybank and Greenwood Capital, recently awarded a scholarship to Piedmont Technical College (PTC) student Iliana Uzoh, who is studying computer technology.
“We are pleased to continue our ongoing partnership with Piedmont Technical College and proudly present this year’s Countybank Foundation scholarship to Iliana, who represents high-achieving students in the Greenwood community,” said David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, who also serves on the PTC Foundation Board of Directors.
The Countybank Foundation annually provides scholarships to PTC students from Greenwood County based on academic record, financial need, and faculty recommendations. It is awarded to second semester students with a 3.0 GPA who are enrolled in the university’s technology, accounting, business administration, or office management programs.
“With an omnipresent eye toward supporting our evolving business workforce in the Lakelands, the Countybank Foundation consistently supports deserving Piedmont Technical College students in gaining the knowledge and credentials necessary to thrive in essential careers,” said Fran Wiley, Associate Vice President of the PTC Foundation.
“By investing in our students, the Countybank Foundation also invests in its community by helping produce new talent for positive economic development.”