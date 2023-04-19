Countybank Foundation awards scholarship

From left are Iliana Uzoh, Piedmont Technical College student and recipient of the Countybank Foundation scholarship; and David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank.

The Countybank Foundation, established in 1971 representing Countybank and Greenwood Capital, recently awarded a scholarship to Piedmont Technical College (PTC) student Iliana Uzoh, who is studying computer technology.

“We are pleased to continue our ongoing partnership with Piedmont Technical College and proudly present this year’s Countybank Foundation scholarship to Iliana, who represents high-achieving students in the Greenwood community,” said David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, who also serves on the PTC Foundation Board of Directors.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

