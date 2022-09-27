Countybank is pleased to announce that Shellie Miller, Senior Vice President, has been named Senior Trust Officer and Jordan Earle has joined Countybank as Vice President, Trust Officer.

As Senior Trust Officer, Miller will be responsible for oversight of all aspects of Countybank’s Trust department activities. Miller has more than 25 years of banking and wealth management experience and has been a vital member of the Trust department since joining Countybank in 2017.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

