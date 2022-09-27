Countybank is pleased to announce that Shellie Miller, Senior Vice President, has been named Senior Trust Officer and Jordan Earle has joined Countybank as Vice President, Trust Officer.
As Senior Trust Officer, Miller will be responsible for oversight of all aspects of Countybank’s Trust department activities. Miller has more than 25 years of banking and wealth management experience and has been a vital member of the Trust department since joining Countybank in 2017.
“Shellie’s relevant industry experience and work in her previous position as Countybank Trust Operations Manager make her an excellent candidate for this leadership role,” said Ken Harper, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Countybank. “We are pleased to welcome her into this critical position within Countybank’s Trust department.”
Before joining Countybank, Miller served as Vice President and Director at Farmers National Bank where she was responsible for wealth management operations. Miller holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and Human Relations from Trevecca University. She also holds several Trust certifications, having attended Southeastern Trust School at Campbell University, including Certified IRA Specialist Professional (CISP) and Certified Securities Operations Professional (CSOP) designations.
Earle joins Countybank with more than 27 years of Trust experience. In his role as Trust Officer, Earle will be responsible for managing client relationships. Before joining Countybank, Earle served as Personal Chief Financial Officer and Financial Administrator for J. Earle Financial where he launched an entrepreneurial start-up that specialized in delegated client and trustee activities.
He has served in Trust leadership positions where he was responsible for professional trust management, estate settlement, trust accounting and investment services. Earle holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University’s Babcock School of Management, a Bachelor of Science degree in administration from The Citadel, and has attended the American Bankers Association Trust School at Northwestern University. He is also a certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA).
“We are pleased to welcome Jordan to the Countybank family as we continue to grow the talent and expertise of our Trust department,” Harper said.