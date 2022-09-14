Countybank associates receive officer appointments

From left, top row are: Lori Bell, Mortgage Operations and Support Team Manager for Countybank Mortgage; Brandon Calhoun, Mortgage Sales Manager for Countybank Mortgage; Sherri Scearce, SBA Administrative Manager for Countybank; Rich Vaughan, Mortgage Loan Originator for Countybank Mortgage; Bottom row: Joe Keaton, Senior Mortgage Underwriter for Countybank Mortgage; (bottom row) Heather McGee, Mortgage Compliance Manager for Countybank Mortgage; Shelley Shealy, Financial Center Team Lead for Countybank; and Julia Simmons, Financial Center Team Lead for Countybank.

 Jamie Compton

Countybank announced Lori Bell, Brandon Calhoun, Sherri Scearce, and Rich Vaughan have been appointed Vice President; Joe Keaton, and Heather McGee have been appointed Assistant Vice President; and Shelley Shealy and Julia Simmons have been appointed Banking Officers by the Countybank Board of Directors.

Bell joined the Countybank Mortgage team in 2015, and Vaughan, Keaton, and McGee joined the team in 2010. Bell, Mortgage Operations and Support Team Manager, manages the performance of mortgage operations staff and ensures full compliance with the Bank’s processes and mortgage regulations. Calhoun, Mortgage Sales Manager, and Vaughan, Mortgage Loan Originator, are both responsible for originating first mortgage loans, promoting the bank and its lending services to the real estate community, and helping identify and serve the community’s financial needs.

Tags