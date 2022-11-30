From left are Carrie Logan, Universal Associate for Countybank; Amy Whitney, Retail Banking Sales Manager for Countybank; Carol Burdette, president and CEO for United Way of Anderson County; and Peggy Chamblee, Financial Center Manager for Countybank.
From left are Ken Harper, Chief Banking Officer for Countybank; Ann Lawrence Ellerbe, Corporate Giving Manager for United Way of Greenville County; and Shellie Miller, Senior Trust Officer for Countybank Trust.
Pictured from left are John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital; David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Marisel Losa, president and CEO for United Way of the Lakelands; David Trent, SBA Business Development Officer for Countybank; Margie Blalock, director of Resource Development for United Way of the Lakelands; and Tony Lawton, Commercial Relationship Manager for Countybank.
Countybank and Greenwood Capital donated $78,916.35 as part of their annual Pacesetter Campaign, which was then distributed to United Way organizations in the Greenwood, Greenville/Greer, and Anderson communities.
Associates made personal pledge donations totaling $55,526.35 as part of the employee campaign, plus an additional $3,390 as part of the organization’s monthly Casual for a Cause fundraiser. The Countybank Foundation provided an additional campaign contribution of $20,000.
“Countybank and Greenwood Capital’s annual Pacesetter Campaign is our company-wide efforts to give back and is centered around our mission ‘To Serve Our Communities,’” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, president and CEO of Countybank. “It gives both our organization and associates an opportunity to make noticeable, positive impact in our local communities.”
Countybank and Greenwood Capital hold an annual Pacesetter Campaign to support services and programs focusing on education, financial stability, health, and basic needs throughout the Greenwood, Greenville, Greer and Anderson communities. This year’s Pacesetter Campaigns were led by campaign co-chairs David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank, and John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital, in Greenwood, Shellie Miller, Senior Trust Officer for Countybank Trust, in Greenville, and Peggy Chamblee, Financial Center Manager for Countybank, in Anderson.
Countybank has also historically supported United Way through its monthly “Casual for a Cause” fundraiser.
“I have the honor of working with both Greenwood Capital and the United Way of the Lakelands,” said Cooper, who also serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for the United Way of the Lakelands. “I am proud to say both organizations share the same deep-seated commitment to making our communities a better place to live and work. I’m proud of their joint efforts and look forward to many years of successful collaboration.”
United Way of the Lakelands, United Way of Greenville County, and United Way of Anderson County all serve their respective communities and fundraise through employee campaigns, grant funding and corporate and private donations. They provide struggling families with financial assistance and support programs that address food insecurity, childhood literacy and healthcare access.
Those interested in learning more about United Way, including how to get involved, may visit unitedway.org.