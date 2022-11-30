Countybank and Greenwood Capital donated $78,916.35 as part of their annual Pacesetter Campaign, which was then distributed to United Way organizations in the Greenwood, Greenville/Greer, and Anderson communities.

Associates made personal pledge donations totaling $55,526.35 as part of the employee campaign, plus an additional $3,390 as part of the organization’s monthly Casual for a Cause fundraiser. The Countybank Foundation provided an additional campaign contribution of $20,000.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

