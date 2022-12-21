Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center

From left are April Prince, Trust Officer for Countybank Trust; Jordan Hewett, Teller for Countybank; John Wiseman, Director of Fixed Income for Greenwood Capital; Laurie Cordell, Executive Director for the Burton Center; John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital; Stephanie Helmuth, Finance Director for the Burton Center; David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Kelly Singleton, Residential Coordinator for the Burton Center; Jeff May, former Executive Director for the Burton Center Foundation; and Teresa Medlin, Executive Assistant and PR Coordinator for the Burton Center.

Associates from Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Burton Center on behalf of the Countybank Foundation.

The donation was made in honor of Jeff May, who is retiring as Executive Director for the Burton Center Foundation. Lifetime donations from the Countybank Foundation to the Burton Center total $48,605.

Submitted by Jamie Compton

