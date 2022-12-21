Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center

From left are April Prince, Trust Officer for Countybank Trust; Jordan Hewett, Teller for Countybank; John Wiseman, Director of Fixed Income for Greenwood Capital; Laurie Cordell, Executive Director for the Burton Center; John Cooper, Private Client Advisor for Greenwood Capital; Stephanie Helmuth, Finance Director for the Burton Center; David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank; Kelly Singleton, Residential Coordinator for the Burton Center; Jeff May, former Executive Director for the Burton Center Foundation; and Teresa Medlin, Executive Assistant and PR Coordinator for the Burton Center.
Associates from Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Burton Center on behalf of the Countybank Foundation.
The donation was made in honor of Jeff May, who is retiring as Executive Director for the Burton Center Foundation. Lifetime donations from the Countybank Foundation to the Burton Center total $48,605.
“Jeff has a long association with the Burton Center, serving on the board for many years and most recently as Executive Director,” said David Tompkins, Greenwood Market Executive for Countybank. “We are pleased to be able to honor his commitment to this organization and our local community with our donation.” “We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Countybank and Greenwood Capital and appreciate their financial support over the years,” said May. “Their donations and gifts during the holidays help us ensure our individuals are cared for and make them feel appreciated.”
The donation will support the Burton Center’s important work providing services to individuals with disabilities and special needs. In addition to the recent Countybank Foundation donation, Countybank and Greenwood associates donated gifts to the Burton Center for children and adults with disabilities or special needs for the holidays.
“We are pleased to be able to provide gifts to Burton Center individuals in the hopes that it makes their holidays a little brighter,” said John Wiseman, Director of Fixed Income for Greenwood Capital. “It’s an honor to support the Burton Center and the important work they do for those with disabilities and special needs in our community.”
The Burton Center provides free services to individuals and their families who have disabilities and special needs. Their services and programs help promote self-discovering and a greater level of independence.
To learn more about the Burton Center, including how to get involved, visit burtoncenter.org.