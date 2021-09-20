The United Way of Edgefield County and the public schools in the Edgefield County School District are joining forces again this year to benefit all.
The local United Way is offering a $500 incentive grant to the Edgefield County School that raises the most money per capita for the local United Way. Last year, Johnston Elementary School won the incentive grant.
Schools will be raising money through Oct. 22. The winning school will be announced shortly thereafter. Parents who want to help their school win the $500 are encouraged to donate to their children’s schools before Oct. 22.
The winning school can spend the $500 on anything they need in their school.
Over 13 years, schools in the Edgefield County School District have raised more than $30,000 for the United Way of Edgefield County.
With COVID-19, many people are impacted in terms of additional health issues, job loss, financial difficulties, family stress, and other issues that need to be addressed. The United Way is assisting agencies that can help these people.
The United Way of Edgefield County is operated by a Board of volunteers and has almost no administrative cost, so money donated by citizens can go directly to programs supported. This year’s goal is $60,000.
To contribute to the United Way, mail your donation to P.O. Box 72, Edgefield, SC, 29824. The deadline is Dec. 1 for this year’s fundraising drive. For information, call Campaign Chairman Dean Campbell at 864-275-3635.