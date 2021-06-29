We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC), the state’s organ and tissue recovery program, hosted its third annual Coroners Hope Award Ceremony on June 10 to celebrate the significant contributions of state coroners to life-changing organ, eye and tissue donation in South Carolina, recognizing work performed in 2020.
Part of the annual South Carolina Coroners conference, the awards represent the strong partnership between SHSC and coroner’s offices across the state.
Greenwood County Coroner, Derrick Rash was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation because Rash has called the SHSC team most often from the field to maintain the mission of donation.
Local coroners are key partners in making organ and tissue donation possible. By working together, SHSC and coroners honor the legacies of South Carolinians who have registered to be lifesaving donors.
We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is the state’s federally designated, nonprofit organ and tissue recovery program. Through public education, hospital partnerships and donor family support, the teams at SHSC work every day to inspire our community, offer hope and change lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.