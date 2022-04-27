Cornerstone to host Damon West Apr 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornerstone is hosting a free presentation by Damon West, bestselling co-author of "The Coffee Bean," at 6 p.m. May 24 at Newspring Church in Greenwood. No tickets or registration needed.West was the featured speaker for Cornerstone’s first Community Change Benefit Breakfast and proceeds from the event allowed us to provide free programming such as this to our local communities.For information, Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or troy@cornerstonecares.org. Submitted by Teresa Roy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Damon West Cornerstone Finance Breakfast Benefit Community Ticket Teresa Roy