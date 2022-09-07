Convocation Kicks Off New Academic Year at Lander University
Lander University senior Jordan Cannon of Chapin speaks Aug. 30 during the University’s Academic Convocation. “It’s important to get involved on campus, make friends and be a part of activities that make Lander feel like home,” said Cannon. “But it’s also OK to spend a Saturday watching Netflix and eating Oreos in bed.” 

Lander University opened the new semester with an Academic Convocation on Aug. 30 in Finis Horne Arena.

“I’m delighted that you’ve joined us today for Academic Convocation,” said Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “The last few years have been challenging for us, but the worst is behind us and we can look ahead to what promises to be a fantastic year.”

