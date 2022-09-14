‘Compassion in Class’ is real for Lander professor, student – and baby
Dr. Samuel Reed, an assistant professor at Lander University, taught class while holding 2-month-old Aria, the daughter of Peterra Richburg, an elementary education major.

The challenges of a college math class can reduce many students to tears.

But when a visitor to Dr. Samuel Reed’s class at Lander University began crying, he did the unexpected. The assistant professor of math education picked up the visitor and continued teaching.

Submitted by Karen Petit

