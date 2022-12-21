Several local persons were honored at Cornerstone’s annual Board-Staff dinner.
Employee of the Year awards went to Gail Norman, Clinical Counselor, and Beth Kelly, Intake Specialist/Administrative Assistant. Both women were recognized for consistently going above and beyond in the provision of services to patients and staff and for exemplifying teamwork and professionalism.
Ayrn Gilstrap, Assistant Director of Student Conduct at Lander University was presented the 2022 Prevention Partner of the Year award for her work in prevention efforts at the college level.
Shawn Lankford, House Manager at Second Chance Ministries, was awarded the Treatment Partner of the Year award for his work in assisting local community members in the many facets of their recovery journey.
Cornerstone board and staff thank these individuals for their tireless advocacy and support of recovery in our community.
Cornerstone provides prevention, intervention, and treatment services to those affected by alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and problem gambling. The agency is a registered 501(c) 3 non-profit organization and has been accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) since 1993.
For more information, contact Teresa Roy-Director of Community Outreach at 864-227-1001