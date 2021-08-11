As the President and CEO of Countybank, Thornwell Dunlap deals with money and financial issues daily.
As a community leader, Dunlap recognizes the importance of giving back and enabling others to achieve success. Indeed, it was not surprising to learn that after a brief conversation over a fence, Dunlap opened the door to incredible opportunities for one Greenwood County youth to reach his potential.
Emerald High School graduate Desmond Mendoza’s life was forever changed when on a typical morning Dunlap walked out of his home to pick up his Index-Journal catching the eye of the young man building his fence. Walking over to introduce himself, Dunlap struck up a conversation with Mendoza. Chatting as he continued to work, Mendoza shared how he came to work at his uncle’s construction company, but that his real dream in life was to pursue a career in the dental field.
Mendoza explained that his family was financially unable to send any of the four children to college, but that he did not let that dampen his dreams. Dunlap asked whether Desmond knew about Greenwood Promise, the local program that provides college application guidance and scholarship funds for Greenwood County high school graduates. The young man shared that he had heard of the program from a school counselor, but never dreamed he might qualify or that any form of post-secondary education might be within reach.
“The Promise has helped to alleviate my financial concerns related to college,” says Mendoza. “The fact that I have a chance to better myself without having to worry about tuition is amazing.”
Dunlap, who was an early supporter of The Greenwood Promise, encouraged Desmond to research this possible area of support. After a conversation with Katie Davenport, the executive director of the program, Mendoza not only received valuable information and guidance but has since learned he does qualify and is completing his college applications.
Mendoza shared that at the beginning of high school, he did not think college was ever an option, so grades were not a priority. “When I found out about Greenwood Promise it made me start trying harder to get better grades.”
More than 358 Greenwood students just like Mendoza have financially benefitted from the program paying nothing for their first two years of technical education. Unlike most South Carolina students, these Promise students will graduate with no student debt.
According to Davenport, “The Greenwood Promise is an investment in the future of our students and the growth of our community. The outcome will serve to develop a strong, highly educated pipeline of talent just like that of Desmond Mendoza and expand the world of possibilities for our community leaders of tomorrow.”