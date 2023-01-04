Community Initiatives, Inc., announces the addition of three board members, Haylea Carter, Torritta Moss and Cyndi New, who began their terms on Jan. 1.

Carter, a Greenwood native, is an attorney at the Greenville firm of McAngus Goudelock, and Courie. Moss has served Greenwood for decades in her role as financial service representative at Greenwood’s main branch of First Citizens Bank and New, director of Community Health & Health Equity at Self Regional Health Care, brings years of community-focused service as she joins the governing body of Community Initiatives, Inc.

Tags