Community Initiatives, Inc., announces the addition of three board members, Haylea Carter, Torritta Moss and Cyndi New, who began their terms on Jan. 1.
Carter, a Greenwood native, is an attorney at the Greenville firm of McAngus Goudelock, and Courie. Moss has served Greenwood for decades in her role as financial service representative at Greenwood’s main branch of First Citizens Bank and New, director of Community Health & Health Equity at Self Regional Health Care, brings years of community-focused service as she joins the governing body of Community Initiatives, Inc.
Also returning to board are newly elected Vice Chairperson Doug Kauffmann; Christopher Thomas, who will serve as treasurer; Dr. Jimmell Felder; and Brittney Wells who begins her second year as chair. Wells is the regulatory and quality manager for Essential Ingredients, Inc., located in Lawrenceville, GA. Before joining Essential Ingredients, Brittney worked in roles including quality control, regulatory and quality assurance at Capsugel®, now a Lonza Company.
Leslie Fisk, former Managing Attorney of Greenwood’s SC Legal Services office, completed four years of service to Community Initiatives, Inc on Dec. 31. Fisk served the past two years as the board’s vice chairperson. She was instrumental in development of youth initiatives.
“Community Initiatives, Inc.’s leadership has worked hard to responsibly produce programs that not only assist, educate, and provide services that are wellness focused and deliver equity-centered healthcare and our newest board members are committed to that focus as well. I look forward to working with them to fulfill the mission of Community Initiatives, Inc” said Executive Director Teresa Goodman.
Community Initiatives, Inc. is a nonprofit in Greenwood that specializes in health and wellness. Its free medical practice, La Clinica Gratis/The Free Clinic, and Thrive Hu,b benefits programs serving Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda, Edgefield, McCormick and Laurens counties. The Safe Haven After School Program serves Greenwood County students.