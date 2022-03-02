The Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) recently announced that several board members have assumed new roles.
While John Patrick, a Voya financial advisor who partners with Sanders Wealth Management LLC, will serve a second year as chair of the Board of Directors, board member Herman Fletcher will become the Chair-Elect. A board member since 2020, Fletcher recently retired as Vice President of Eaton Corporation’s Cooper Power Systems plant. During his 40-year career he enjoyed roles in Sales, Marketing, Engineering and Management. He has served numerous boards in the community and he and his wife, Alison, are active members of Rock Presbyterian Church.
Additionally, GCCF announced that another board member will take on a leadership position. Donna Foster will assume the at-large role on the board’s Executive Committee. Foster is Vice President for Compliance and Institutional Effectiveness at Piedmont Technical College and is a founding member and Steering Committee member of the Million Women Mentors S.C. Steering Team; a member of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Council, where she is a former Council Co-Chair and Conference Co-Chair; current President of the South Carolina Association for Institutional Researchers; and other educational associations and organizations.
GCCF President Jeff Smith welcomed Fletcher and Foster to their roles. “
Herman brings a common sense business approach to the foundation, and I value his input and the wealth of experience he brings to our organization. Donna has a history of community engagement and an unmatched reputation for professional and thoughtful service. I know both will be great assets in these new roles; they have already proven to be staunch advocates for the work we do in the community.”
Current board officers, Treasurer Trentsie Williams and Secretary Dr. Gay McHugh, will retain their roles on the Executive Committee.
“Trentsie and Gay provided much needed stability during this time of transition and I am thankful to have their expertise on the Executive Committee,” Smith said.
GCCF will also see several new faces on the board in 2022. New members are Sabrina Miller, Rhonda McGinnis, Chuck Moates, and Tee Tunstall. Sabrina Miller is the Executive Director of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region, and has worked with United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and formerly served as County Director of the Department of Social Services in Greenwood. A US Army veteran, she serves on the Greenwood County Clemson Extension Advisory Council and is a member of Greenwood Women Care.
Rhonda McGinnis is a semi-retired attorney licensed in South Carolina and Mississippi.
In her 16 years in Greenwood, she has served on the governing boards of several nonprofit entities, including her most recent service for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Hospice Care Foundation of the Piedmont and Greenwood Women Care.
Chuck Moates moved to Greenwood from Atlanta in 2006 when he retired after 40 years as a parish minister. He serve as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Greenwood and as chairman of the Greenwood County Council. Moates formerly served as chairman of the Edgewood Cemetery & Mausoleum Board and is a member of the Greenwood Rotary Club.
Billy A. (Tee) Tunstall III joined The Manning Law Firm as an associate attorney in 2020. He focuses on estate planning, business transactions, probate matters and tax controversies. Tee enjoys giving back to the community and serves as President of the Greenwood County Bar Association, Vice President of the Greenwood Museum and Railroad Historical Center, and as a board member of the Arts Center of Greenwood. He is also a member of the 2021-22 Leadership Greenwood class and of Main Street United Methodist Church.
“I am humbled and excited to welcome these outstanding community leaders as members of our Board of Directors,” Smith said. “Having this diversity of thought and experience focused on our mission will be invaluable and will help significantly increase our impact in Greenwood.”
Greenwood County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) tax-exempt public foundation that provides grant funding to Greenwood County nonprofit organizations and partners with individuals, families and organizations to create personalized giving plans.