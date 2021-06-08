Community Foundation presents “Community Hero” award to Bacote-Lagroon

Since 2013, Deloris Bacote-Lagroon has led a cadre of dedicated community volunteers in producing the Westside Summer Youth Camps in the W.S. Harrison Community Development Center on the Macedonia Baptist Church campus.
On May 25, the Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) bestowed its prestigious Community Hero Award on Bacote-Lagroon in honor and recognition of the outstanding work she continues every summer to provide educational and social enrichment opportunities for the 60-75 children who annually attend the camp.
Presented by Jeff Smith, president of the foundation, the award honors those “who do exceptional things in our community with no thought of reward or recognition.” The award was established by Greenwood physician and former GCCF Board member Dr. Juke Leary to honor the unsung heroes of the community.
The summer camp offers children enrichment opportunities in language arts, math, science explorations and technology, while fostering positive self-awareness and community leadership potential. It is funded through the generosity of other church groups and community organizations, and pledges from Macedonia Baptist Church members and other donors.
The Greenwood County Community Foundation works collaboratively with individuals and organizations interested in improving the quality of life in Greenwood. Through its many grants, the foundation provides funding to charitable organizations in Greenwood County, across the country and around the world.